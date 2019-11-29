GT cars are an integral part of the Ferrari DNA. The 488 GTE and the 488 GT3 are the ultimate expression of Ferrari competitiveness in closed-wheel racing. Two turbo cars designed to compete and triumph in the most renowned endurance races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as the leading national and international competitions.
The 488 Challenge is the most powerful car ever deployed in a single-marque series and is the first Ferrari turbo to be used in the Challenge. The new Evo kit improves overall performance, driveability and consistency of performance, to grant the driver ever greater driving pleasure and enjoyment.
The XX Programmes represent an extraordinary form of collaboration between Ferrari and their clients, who, at the wheel of veritable technological laboratories, take part in sessions closely-monitored by means of telemetric parameters. The most cutting edge technology is the FXX-K Evo itself, powered by an exceptional V12, equipped with Hy-Kers, capable of unleashing over 1050 hp.
F1 Clienti has, since 2003, offered a select group of enthusiasts the chance to purchase and take on track some of the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 single-seaters used over recent seasons, as well as others which have competed in championships twenty, thirty or even forty years ago.
Club Competizioni GT is the latest initiative launched by Prancing Horse in a bid to put some of the most stunning Ferrari racing cars from the last thirty years back on track. The activity opens the doors of some of racing’s most prestigious circuits to club members, with the whole on-track experience enriched by high-class hospitality, comfort and exclusive services.
