Ferrari needed a very new special weapon with which to take on the Maserati four-cylinder two-litre. With this in mind, the 2200cc derived from the Mondial was handed over to a former Maserati engineer named Massimino who made it more reliable and powerful. The heads of the new engine were painted and it is from this feature that the Testarossa took it name. Its coachwork was by Scaglietti, as was that of the more shapely second version, the 500 TRC, which was reserved for existing customers. Although it never raced as an official Team Ferrari car, the 500 TRC still delivered a host of victories thanks to its excellent handling and reliability.

