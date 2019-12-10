    Following in the footsteps of the 348, the 355, the 360 and the F430, the 458 Challenge is the fifth model fielded by Ferrari for the one-make Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli championship it organises for its sportier clients.

    Ferrari 458 Challenge

    Following in the footsteps of the 348, the 355, the 360 and the F430, the 458 Challenge  is the fifth model fielded by Ferrari for the one-make Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli championship it organises for its sportier clients.

    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall length178.2in
    • Overall width76.3in
    • Height45.8in
    • Wheelbase104.3in
    • Front track66.6in
    • Rear track63.6in
    • Dry weight2689.6 lb*
    • Fuel tank capacity24.8 lmp gal / 29.8 US gal
    Tyres
    • Front255/650 19"x9"
    • Rear305/690 19"x11"
    Brakes
    • Front15.7 x 1.5in
    • Rear15 x 1.34in
    Engine
    • TypeV8 - 90°
    • Bore/stroke3.7 x 3.2in
    • Total displacement274.5 cuin
    • Compression ratio12.5:1
    • Maximum power570 CV** at 9000 rpm
    • Maximum torque540 Nm at 6000 rpm
    Note
    • *With drivers’ side Racing seat and asymmetric roll cage
    • **Includes 5 CV from ram-effect
