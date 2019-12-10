Ferrari
Ferrari
    This model This model Ferrari 412 P was also known as the P3/4, and was used by Ferrari’s privateer customer teams.was also known as the P3/4, and was used by Ferrari’s privateer customer teams.

    Ferrari 412 P

    This model was also known as the P3/4, and was used by Ferrari’s privateer customer teams: NART, Scuderia Filippinetti, Ecurie Francorchamps and Maranello Concessionaires. The cars were basically P3 prototypes from the 1966 season but with the P4’s bodywork, suspension and alloy wheels. The two-valve per cylinder 4-litre V12 engine was also carried over from the previous year, but with Weber carburettors in place of the injection system.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3967.44 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 309 Kw
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8000 rpm
    • 310 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement330.62cc
    • Total displacement3967.44cc
    • Compression ratio11 : 1
    • Maximum power309 kW (420 hp) at 8000 rpm
    • Power per litre106hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 40 DCN/15 carburettors
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank-
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4170mm
    • Width1780mm
    • Height985mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1466mm
    • Rear track1484mm
    • Weight835kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed310km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.