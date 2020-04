The new V6 engine

The new engine, the V6 from the Dino made its entry in this challenging season to fight against Stirling Moss with Cooper and later Vanwall. The Ferrari drivers Hawthorn, Musso and Collins raced with the 246 F1 and Fangio for Maserati. The Italian driver lost his life in Reims in July, while Collins died at the race on the Nürburgring. The second place gained by Hawthorn was worth the World Title, the third for the Scuderia Ferrari.