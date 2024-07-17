Thrustmaster

Guillemot Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of interactive entertainment hardware and accessories.

The Group offers a diversified range of products under the Hercules and THRUSTMASTER brand names.

Active in this market since 1984, the Guillemot Corporation Group is currently present in 11 countries (France, Germany, Spain, the UK, the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, China [Hong Kong] and Romania) and distributes its products in more than 85 countries worldwide.

The Group’s mission is to offer high-performance, ergonomic products which maximize the enjoyment of digital interactive entertainment for end users.