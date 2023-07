On the first Sunday of every month, the Ferrari Museums offer all of the Maranello marque’s fans the opportunity to avail of free guided visits – all they have to do is book by email.

At both the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena and the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, visitors can experience the exhilarating emotions, dreams and genuine passion for cars that only this utterly unique area can deliver.

Details: Opening hours: Maranello 11:00 ITA/ENG - Modena 14:00 ITA/ENG

Italian Sign Language Guided Tours with possible inclusion of international version for foreign visitors. Maranello: 10:00 - Modena: 14:00

Places limited: 25 per slot For info and bookings: +39 0536949713 museo@ferrari.com