    F1-75

    2022

    • V6
      Engine
    • 1600 cc
      Total displacement
    • 4 MJ
      Battery energy
    • 120 kW
      MGU-K power
    Power unit 066/7
    • Cubic capacity1600cc
    • Maximum rpm15,000
    • SuperchargingSingle turbocharger
    • Maximum fuel flow rate100 kg/hr
    • Configuration90° V6
    • Bore80 mm
    • Stroke53 mm
    • Valves4 per cylinder
    • Direct injectionmax 500 bar
    Ers system
    • ConfigurationHybrid energy recovery system with electric motor generators
    • Battery packLithium-ion batteries with a minimum weight of 20 kg
    • Maximum battery pack capacity4 MJ
    • MGU-K maximum power120 kW (163 cv)
    • MGU-K maximum rpm50,000
    • MGU-H maximum rpm125,000
    Car
    • Total weight including water, lubricants and driver: 795 kg
    • Chassis manufactured from carbon fibre honeycomb composite material with protective Halo over the cockpit
    • Bodywork and seat in carbon fibre
    • Hydraulically controlled rear differential
    • Brembo self-ventilating carbon discs (front and rear) with brake-by-wire control for the rear brakes
    • Ferrari longitudinal gearbox with 8 gears, plus reverse
    • Pull-rod rear suspension
    • Front and rear wheels: 18”
