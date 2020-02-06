This new version of the F2 was first raced at Monza on 13-9-53

There were two – driven by Maglioli and Carini, while Ascari, Villoresi, Farina and Hawthorn had the 500 and Rosier another 500. The surprise winner was Fangio with the Maserati, whilst Ascari was slowed down by an accident on the last lap. The presence of these cars with drivers who specialised in sports races rather than this type was obviously a dress rehearsal for the new engine and the new chassis for the following year’s F1. The engine was completely redesigned, with a shorter stroke and other modifications and, thanks to complete interchangeability, could also be used in the F1 version.