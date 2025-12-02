E l e c t r i c C h a r g i n g

Experience the simplicity of Ferrari hybrid charging: the Ferrari 296 GTB and 296 Spider offer an intuitive plug-in system, designed to make every step of charging immediate and effortless, whether at home or on the move. Go to the tutorials to find out the best way to manage home charging, charge the car correctly, optimise the battery and take advantage of the connectivity functions.