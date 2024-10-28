The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located just outside the vibrant city of Barcelona, offers a thrilling experience for motorsport enthusiasts.
Since its inauguration in 1991, this world-renowned 4.657 km (2.894 miles) track has become synonymous with speed, precision, and excitement.
Hosting the Spanish F1 Grand Prix and Catalan MotoGP Grand Prix every year without fail, it has welcomed the greatest champions in motor racing.
Known for its exciting mix of long straights and challenging corners, this track offers an unforgettable driving experience.
From 07.30 Accreditation and equipment collection
08.30 - 09.00 Driver briefing
09.00 - 09.20 Driver sighting laps
09.30 - 12.30 First driving session
13.00 - 14.00 Lunch
14.00 - 14.15 Group photo
14.30 - 17.30 Second driving session
17.30 - 19.00 Closing aperitif and awards ceremony
All event times are subject to change