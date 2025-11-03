8 Hours of Bahrain special event at the Ferrari Museum

On Saturday 8 November, the Ferrari Museum in Maranello will host a special event coinciding with the World Endurance Championship's season finale. The Convention Center will host a live screening of the final FIA WEC 2025 race from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., where Ferrari's 499Ps will compete for both the manufacturers' and drivers' titles.

The Convention Center will also stay open until midnight for this special occasion, with access reserved for museum visitors.

The simulator area will also be available during the course of the evening for those who wish to experience the thrill of driving a Ferrari Formula 1 single-seater in a museum simulator.

To access the Convention Center at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, visitors must buy a single or joint ticket for one or both museums (Maranello and Modena) and arrive at the entrance at the scheduled date and time. Tickets can be purchased both online and from the museum’s ticket offices during opening hours (free admission for children up to 5 years old).

Subject to availability.