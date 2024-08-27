YOUNG AND FAST

Currently racing in Formula 2 for the Prema team is Oliver Bearman, the 19-year-old driver from Chelmsford, England. A Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy pilota, he is also currently third Reserve Driver for Scuderia Ferrari HP, for whom he debuted this March at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when he stepped in to substitute Carlos Sainz after the Spanish racer was struck down by appendicitis.

The British teenager astonished the racing world and justified his call up into the Formula One set up. The convocation came on the Friday of the Jeddah meet, just two hours before the practice session that preceded qualifying. Come race day on the Saturday, the British rookie refused to be intimidated by his lightning-fast and much more experienced rivals, moving up from 11th position to take a highly creditable 7th place finish at his first Formula One chequered flag. Online fans and enthusiasts voted him their ‘Driver of the Day’ as he notched up six points on the driver’s board.