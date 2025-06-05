WHY DOMINANT FERRARI SKIPPED LE MANS ’72

Some stories build legends, while others still possess the power to surprise, even decades later. From this perspective, the Ferrari archive is a remarkable treasure trove: a place where the Maranello legend continues to grow, enriched by fascinating fragments of the past brought back into the light. Occasionally, for instance, you might stumble upon a grey folder labelled by hand in red pen with the words “1972 Press Releases”. Inside, you find dozens of pages and documents, some penned by Enzo Ferrari himself in his trademark purple ink, now gently fading on time-worn, yellowed paper.

1972 was a landmark year for Ferrari in the World Sportscar Championship, with the 312 P winning all ten races. Every outing concluded with two Ferraris on the podium: in eight of them, they finished first and second, while at Monza, the team secured first and third. The highlight came at Zeltweg, where all four Ferraris claimed the top four positions. Andretti and Ickx were the pair with the most wins, at four. However, the Belgian driver triumphed twice more alongside Regazzoni and Redman. Redman won twice, the second time with Merzario, who also celebrated a victory with Munari in the Targa Florio. Yet, in that unforgettable year, there was one conspicuous absence from the calendar: the 24 Hours of Le Mans.