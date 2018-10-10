When Ferrari raced in blue and white

By 1964, Ferrari had another car ready to race, the 250 LM – and to the astonishment of the worldwide racing community, the FIA refused to homologate it. Enzo Ferrari was incensed, and became even more furious when the Italian motorsport governing body, the ACI, didn’t back the team up. Enzo reacted instantly. He handed back his competition licence to the ACI and vowed never to race in rosso corsa again. This occurred with just two fixtures of the 1964 F1 season left to run and, at the next race, Ferrari was true to his word. The race was in Watkins Glen, North America, and the team was entered not under the Ferrari name, but the North American Racing Team, or NART.



The livery worn by the 158 V8 racers was all-new, a blue base with a broad white stripe across the top. The drivers, Britain’s John Surtees and Italy’s Lorenzo Bandini, took to the circuit as NART racers, with a fresh manager in charge – Luigi Chinetti, Ferrari’s US importer, who had already achieved plentiful success racing Ferrari sportscars in North America. Surtees came through to score second place at ‘The Glen’. The scene was set for a showdown at the final race of the season in Mexico – and with the dispute still not resolved, Ferrari once again raced as NART, running in blue and white.