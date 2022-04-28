One of the advantages Esports has over its ‘real world’ counterparts is the ability to refine and adapt at a blistering pace and this year’s season has already seen significant changes and improvements to the last. For Ferrari, 2022 marks a new era, as the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) Esports Team becomes the Scuderia Ferrari Velas Esports Team, with the arrival of new title partner, Velas, a Swiss company focused on the creation and integration of technological products and services, led by a diverse team of engineers, cryptographers, researchers, and mathematicians. In other words, a perfect fit.





The existing team of seasoned racing drivers – Italian David Tonizza and Englishman Brendon Leigh – are joined by Kamil Pawlowski from Poland, who won last year’s Ferrari Esports Series, finishing in the top three in every race behind the wheel of his 488 Challenge Evo.

