Twelve Sounds Just Perfect

Everyone fell in love with it. Family rumours that the teenage Meshal may have taken its wheel even before collecting his driving licence are something he “couldn’t possibly comment upon,” he jokily asides, in excellent English. After studying in the USA, he was still in his twenties when he acquired his first Ferrari: a 550 Maranello. Now, with a successful career in the family business – commercial real estate, plus varied investments in European banking and finance – Meshal’s rapport with the marque has matured into the status of a committed, very discerning ‘Ferrarista’.
He currently owns “around a dozen” Ferrari, “ranging from the V6 to the hybrid, the LaFerrari and the SF90 .” It’s a car passion that he enjoys sharing with his grown-up children. Son Khaled is making a career in the family business, and, at 26, already competes and wins in the Challenge racing series. Daughter Sarah, 24, has completed a Masters degree in England. Both enjoy borrowing from dad’s garage.
“They love and respect the cars, and I trust them enough to drive all of them,” says Meshal. “Not the LaFerrari though!” he quickly corrects himself. “Getting replacement parts for that wouldn’t be so simple,” he explains, through a slightly nervous laugh.
A “Garage-Museum” is currently being designed as a purpose-built ultra-modern home for his Kuwait-based collection, and by next year will house around twenty cars.
Speaking just a day after his latest visit to Maranello, he confirms that all six of his V12 stable have undergone the Tailor Made treatment, reflecting an artistic element in keeping with the broader Al Marzouq family’s respected standing as art connoisseurs.
“For me the V12 is like a ‘line’ that flows through Ferrari. I drive many other cars. But V12s are V12s,” he opines. “It’s because of the sound,” he continues. “Everything. It gives me a whole ‘feeling’, the torque, and the sound.” He thinks carefully, before adding: “Nowadays there are lots of new cars, hybrids and so on. But the feeling behind the V12 is different.” He sighs, adding quietly: “Totally different.”
His everyday car is always Ferrari. “My basic car is the SF90 Stradale,” he explains. “It’s hybrid so it’s quiet. So, when I leave home and reach the office nobody knows!” he laughs. “Then, especially at weekends, I enjoy the V12 cars.”
The conversation mentions Meshal’s brother, a celebrated horse breeder in a part of the world renowned for its pedigree equine culture. This prompts Meshal to try again to explain what makes the V12 so special for him.
“Sure, it’s the sound,” he says, “and the power, to be honest with you.” He pauses, looks up again, searching for inspiration, before slowly continuing. “Yes, it’s like when you are riding a horse, and you are holding onto the reins. Because the horse is always ready, ready to go. Ready to go whenever you need it.”
And the V12 feels like a pedigree horse champing at the bit? “Yes, just like a horse.” It is a fitting analogy, and provokes a satisfied smile that spreads across Meshal’s face.