A few weeks ago in Fiorano, Italy, spaghetti was again on the menu, but this time instead of cooking it, Leclerc was driving it, powering round the track at the wheel of Ferrari’s 1967 Formula 1 car, the 312 F1, which went by the nickname of “Spaghetti.”



This was down to its convoluted exhaust system that resembled Italy’s most famous dish. In fact, the pipes that protruded over the top of the V60°, 48 valve, 410 hp engine took the pasta analogy even further, as they were painted white, looking just like a tangle of spaghetti.

Incidentally, the Fiorano track is just a few years younger than the car, as the Ferrari-owned venue was officially opened 50 years ago in 1972.