Words – Alessandro Giudice



Many cars have their own story to tell, but almost every Ferrari has an extraordinary history to reveal

Take, for instance, chassis number 08653, the ruby red 275 GTS Spider Pininfarina once owned by style icon Steve McQueen. It was originally black when he bought it, with matching Franzi leather and cabin trim, wire wheels and Dunlop tyres

We know all this detail because of the absolute precision that Enzo Ferrari demanded in every area of the company. This has produced an unparalleled historical archive in which each car has its own set of documentation right down to the tiniest build detail, plus any after-sales work carried out at the factory, official dealerships or authorised assistance centres.



For instance, we know that the changing of the paintwork of McQueen’s GTS from black to ruby red was done in a Californian coachworks using Rosso Rubino from the Ferrari catalogue. Colour is just one of the many specifications that are added to the Certification book requested by the current owner of this beautiful 275 GTS Spider.