But within Ferrari’s line-up, a top tier soon emerged. For many today, Ferrari’s front-engined V12 gran turismos, typified by the 812 Superfast, are the ultimate expression of its art. The roots of that car lie with the 1950s America, Superamerica and the original Superfast models.

One of the most intriguing cars ever to wear the famous Prancing Horse is surely the 410 Superfast that debuted at the 1956 Paris motor show. Students of automotive design will know that the great American car designers, men like Harley Earl and Virgil Exner, were hugely influenced by what was happening in Italy, and visited the country regularly.

Interestingly, Pininfarina’s Ferrari 410 Superfast echoes the American fascination with tail-fins and chrome, as well as experimenting with early aerodynamic ideas. There are numerous design highlights here: the roof is cantilevered and the upper structure does without traditional A-pillars, giving the Superfast a unique glasshouse. Its rear sail panels house double vents on either side. There’s also a prominent bonnet bulge, covered headlights, and chromed front bumper over-riders. But it’s the rear wheel ‘spats’ and tail fins that most distinguish this particular Ferrari. Although based on a Superamerica, its wheelbase was 200mm shorter, and it was fitted with a competition 60°, 5.0-litre V12 from a Ferrari 410 S sports racing car. This imbued it with the pace to go with the name.