The Ultimate Engine

A V12 gives inherent advantages over engines with fewer cylinders. It is wonderfully smooth (its primary balance is perfect, especially with the 60-deg angle historically favoured by Ferrari), it can rev high, is powerful, has a superb soundtrack, has very smooth power delivery and is invariably exhilarating to drive. Little wonder that Enzo Ferrari was an advocate and that Ferrari’s early cars were all V12s. Its key disadvantage – complexity ¬– just added to the engineering challenge. And cost, the other significant problem, has never been an issue for Ferrari.

No car maker is more famous for its V12s than Ferrari. It did not invent the V12. The configuration was first used in racing boats in the early 20th century. In the ‘30s, V12s were used in luxury cars made by Rolls-Royce, Hispano-Suiza, Lincoln and Cadillac, top-end car makers attracted by the engine’s inherent smoothness and refinement. Mercedes and Auto Union used V12s in pre-war GP racing, as did Alfa Romeo. However, the engines played little part in post-war sports car racing until Ferrari proved the format’s potential with its first car, the 125 S of 1947. It was soon winning motor races against machines with much bigger capacities.