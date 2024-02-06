The Testa Rossa Awards 2023 edition

The Prancing Horse is recognised worldwide as a symbol of automotive excellence; a hallmark of cutting-edge design and technology. Yet it’s not just the drivers, designers and engineers who enjoy celebrating the great successes of the brand – those who take pride in supporting Ferrari’s loyal customers deserve plaudits, and awards, as well.

The seventh edition of The Testa Rossa Awards brought together a host of Ferrari’s most dedicated talent and applauded them for yet another year in which they provided the highest quality of service at the brand’s dealerships worldwide.

The awards, which took place at the company’s Maranello HQ last October, consisted of five categories – Top Technician, Top Service Manager, Top After Sales Ambassador, Top Marketing Executive, and Top Sales Executive – with nominees being selected from thousands of employees drawn from Ferrari’s global dealer network, which covers an impressive 11 regions and 21 countries.

The 60 finalists – 12 for each category – were selected from dealerships all around the world, from Europe to Australia to the USA, after successfully completing a series of rigorous customer service tests, with technicians undergoing exacting assessments of their diagnostic and technical skills. The ultimate winners were presented with their awards after coming to Maranello to compete in the final stage of this global challenge.