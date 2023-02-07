The Testa Rossa Awards 2022 edition

This past year was no exception as 60 finalists from all over the world came to Maranello to compete in the final phase of this global challenge and accepted their prizes for their performance in categories including Sales, After Sales and Marketing.

The Ferrari Academy allows the 5 winners to keep their official trophies for a year at a time, until they are returned ready for the next year’s winners to claim their prize. They also received replica scale models of the trophies which are theirs to keep permanently, with a plate displaying their name, the category they were victorious in and the dealership they work at.

After the worldwide pandemic caused previous ceremonies to be held remotely, it was a welcome return to Maranello for the awards and for the ability to present the prizes in person to the happy recipients.