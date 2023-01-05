The talent factory

“Managing expectations” is one of the FDA’s more delicate tasks, so as not to overload its young charges, but FDA Engineer Alessandro Vantini can't disguise the excitement in his voice when he concedes, "Dino is certainly 'one to watch'."

The young Swede had already demonstrated in 2021 that he was fast. But, according to Vantini, it was the hard miles put in during last year’s Winter training that was key to success.

“He improved his car knowledge, race preparation, and things like reviewing previous races; plus he arrived at the beginning of the season already on great form.” Beganovic has matured physically, now standing at one metre eighty-three and weighing sixty-eight kilos. “And also mentally,” confirms Vantini. A poor performance in Hungary in early July could have seen his season take a nosedive. “But instead, he boomed right back, winning the next race in Belgium."



Next year Dino will be promoted into the F3 championship, reflecting the FDA’s belief in his abilities.