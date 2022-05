Based in Berkeley, California, Read Racing is both home to a motorsports team and a quite magnificent collection of vintage sporting Ferraris.

We enjoy an exclusive tour of this fascinating stable of Prancing Horses, including Niki Lauda’s 312 B3 Formula One car, a two times Sebring-winning 333 SP and a 250 LM, raced by John Surtees and Lorenzo Bandini at the 1964 12 Hours of Reims.