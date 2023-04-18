The power of design

Try to imagine you have a crystal ball to see what a single-seater Ferrari supercar of the future might look like. It is the kind of challenge that every creative dreams of facing, and it’s precisely what Flavio Manzoni put to his Advanced Design team when he involved them in a research project that was as exciting as it was off-the-wall: to create a concept car – itself something not done for a long time – that would amount to the first-ever digital car in the history of the Prancing Horse.

But it had still to be a Ferrari, Manzoni emphasised from the start. “It was important to look way ahead, shifting the time horizon into the distant future,” he says. “But we had to do it in a realistic way. So, as always, we got the engineers involved, to be able to work in synergy, especially with the aerodynamics department, led by Matteo Biancalana.” He was flanked by Matteo De Petris, chief of Advanced Design, Francesco Russo of Exteriors, Thomas Granjard from Interiors, Silvia Cavallaro of Colours&Trim, and Salvatore Della Ventura of 3D. “Of course, as with every project, I told my designers that it had to be the most beautiful car in the world,” admits Manzoni.