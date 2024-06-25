THE OFFICIAL FERRARI MAGAZINE: ISSUE 63

The latest edition of The Official Ferrari Magazine brings you all the news from the world of Ferrari. New models, ultra-rare classics, passionate V12 owners, the glamour of a week in Miami and a brand new Sport Prototipi Clienti driving programme – you’ll find it all, and more, in this action-packed issue.
First up is the exclusive story behind the development of the latest V12 models to emerge from Maranello – the Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider. Bringing a new mid-front-mounted V12 model to life, especially in light of its hugely successful predecessor the 812 Superfast, was always going to be a challenging task, but a hugely talented group of designers, engineers and project leaders worked together to ensure that the new models worked to achieve their goal of combining high performance with elegant, luxury grand touring – ultimately redefining the modern front-engined V12 Ferrari.
Another challenge for Ferrari was the Miami week back in May, when the marque successfully launched two new models – the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider – and a racing-inspired fashion capsule, organised an 800km Cavalcade through the southern states of the US, and took a podium finish at the Miami Grand Prix. Enjoy a photographic record of this spectacular week in sun-drenched South Florida.
Back in Maranello there’s a fascinating tour of Ferrari’s new e-building, where the company’s sports cars of tomorrow will be constructed. Marking an important moment in the evolution of Ferrari’s history, this ultra-modern facility nods to the environmental future of the marque, its multi-energy strategy and an entirely new manufacturing process.
Elsewhere in the magazine, Ferrari enthusiast Andrew Pisker offers a look inside his extraordinary collection of iconic Prancing Horses, which includes a Pebble Beach Concours-winning 500 TRC and two 365 GTB4 Daytonas, and there’s the legendary tale of the battle between Clay Regazzoni’s legendary Ferrari 312 B3 and Brazilian champion Emerson Fittipaldi in the 1974 Formula One season, recalled by Fittipaldi himself. And finally, there’s the extraordinary story of a motoring jewel: a 1948 Ferrari 166 Inter recently encountered in New Zealand.
We hope you enjoy the issue.