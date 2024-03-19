THE OFFICIAL FERRARI MAGAZINE: ISSUE 62

And much success was savoured by the legendary racers who first brought Ferrari’s name to the fore in the world of motorsport back in the 1950s and '60s. This issue’s ‘Glory Boys’ feature pays tribute to some of the greatest to ever take the wheel of a Prancing Horse – heroes including Mike Hawthorn, Peter Collins, Luigi Mosso and Alberto Ascari – gentlemen drivers all, many of whom paid the ultimate price for glory.

Moving back to the present day, the hugely capable Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is put through its paces first on Ferrari’s Fiorano track, and then the challenging roads surrounding Maranello. But before the SF90 XX Stradale and the accompanying Spider version were road-and-track ready, both went through a complex design process which called for intense collaboration from a number of Maranello departments. The Design team behind the creation of this ground-breaking pair of cars tells their fascinating story.