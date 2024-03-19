THE OFFICIAL FERRARI MAGAZINE: ISSUE 62

The latest edition of The Official Ferrari Magazine offers a fascinating insight into the culture of collaboration that has driven the company’s Scuderia and Endurance teams over the past seventy years – a culture that has made the Ferrari name the most successful in motorsport. Exclusive interviews with Fred Vasseur, the Scuderia F1 Team Principal, and Antonello Coletta, the Global Head of Endurance and Corse Clienti – among others – paint a compelling picture of how true teamwork ultimately brings home the spoils of success.
And much success was savoured by the legendary racers who first brought Ferrari’s name to the fore in the world of motorsport back in the 1950s and '60s. This issue’s ‘Glory Boys’ feature pays tribute to some of the greatest to ever take the wheel of a Prancing Horse – heroes including Mike Hawthorn, Peter Collins, Luigi Mosso and Alberto Ascari – gentlemen drivers all, many of whom paid the ultimate price for glory.
Moving back to the present day, the hugely capable Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is put through its paces first on Ferrari’s Fiorano track, and then the challenging roads surrounding Maranello. But before the SF90 XX Stradale and the accompanying Spider version were road-and-track ready, both went through a complex design process which called for intense collaboration from a number of Maranello departments. The Design team behind the creation of this ground-breaking pair of cars tells their fascinating story.
Seventy years ago, Ferrari opened its first dealership in the USA. There are now over fifty of them spread across the fifty states. Meet the dedicated teams who are making dreams a reality every day. And those dreams don’t have to be strictly automotive. Take a front row seat at the Spring/Summer 2024 Ferrari Fashion collection to view a host of looks that allow you to enjoy the passion of the marque even when you’re not out on the road.
Elsewhere in the magazine, Challenge Europe champion and keen Ferrari collector Motohiko Isozaki discusses his unique synergy with the brand, the legendary GTO and Testarossa celebrate their joint 40th birthdays, and a group of very fortunate Purosangue drivers pay an unforgettable visit to Inner Mongolia to take part in a truly breathtaking ice-driving adventure.
We hope you enjoy the issue.