There was only ever going to be one cover star of the latest issue of Ferrari magazine, and that is of course the mighty Purosangue, a revolutionary car for Ferrari and the automotive world in general.





A searing V12 naturally-aspirated engine, performance unmatched by any other car in its sector and packed full of innovations, the Purosangue caused such a stir when it was finally unveiled in September that the amount of traffic temporarily overwhelmed Ferrari’s website.

Inside the magazine you can read all about the car, from its 3.3 second 0-62mph time to those rear-hinged doors.