The most anticipated test

Examinations never truly end – for people or for cars. This is especially true for the 296 Challenge. Unveiled during the 2023 Finali Mondiali at Mugello, the ninth member of the long line of Challenge cars destined for the Prancing Horse single-marque series was quickly subjected to evaluation.
Just a day after its dynamic debut during the Finali Mondiali Ferrari Show, the six-cylinder car from Maranello was put to the test by championship participants who, only hours earlier, had been competing at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo. Their initial smiles and enthusiastic remarks confirmed that the hard work of all those involved in the project over the preceding months had hit the mark.
The subsequent test, however, was even more demanding: the championship races. Scheduled for the United States and Europe, the 296 Challenge generated enthusiasm exceeding all expectations, leading to demand that outstripped the initial availability of cars.
Thus, the first six-cylinder engined car in the history of the single-marque series took to the track at some of the most challenging and iconic circuits, as per tradition in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. Its sophisticated aerodynamics were showcased on Mugello's "Arrabbiata" corners, the undulations of Portimão, the "Snake" section at COTA, and the "Corkscrew" at Laguna Seca, to name just a few of the venues hosting the two series. Here too, the car passed its test with flying colours, posting lap times several seconds faster than the 488 Challenge Evo.
There was, however, one more track where the 296 Challenge faced an equally difficult and demanding test: that of the international press. At the multifunctional Monteblanco facility, five cars adorned in liveries celebrating the international and regional series of the championship were pushed to their limits by a select group of specialised journalists from around the world, including representatives from Australia, where the Australasia series will debut in 2025.
In front of impartial, meticulous, and demanding critics, the 296 Challenge earned top marks for its balance of approachability, tailored for gentlemen drivers, and impressive performance, appealing to those aspiring to progress towards GT3 racing. Ease of handling, impressive power output (700 hp) that is consistently accessible and delivered progressively by the six-cylinder engine, agility, and manoeuvrability enhanced by Pirelli tyres, which have been providing dedicated compounds for the single-marque cars since 1993, are just some of the accolades garnered after two days of testing on the Spanish circuit.