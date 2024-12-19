The most anticipated test

Thus, the first six-cylinder engined car in the history of the single-marque series took to the track at some of the most challenging and iconic circuits, as per tradition in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. Its sophisticated aerodynamics were showcased on Mugello's "Arrabbiata" corners, the undulations of Portimão, the "Snake" section at COTA, and the "Corkscrew" at Laguna Seca, to name just a few of the venues hosting the two series. Here too, the car passed its test with flying colours, posting lap times several seconds faster than the 488 Challenge Evo.

There was, however, one more track where the 296 Challenge faced an equally difficult and demanding test: that of the international press. At the multifunctional Monteblanco facility, five cars adorned in liveries celebrating the international and regional series of the championship were pushed to their limits by a select group of specialised journalists from around the world, including representatives from Australia, where the Australasia series will debut in 2025.