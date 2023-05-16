The Launch of a spider

Earlier this year, the launch of Ferrari’s latest creation, the Roma Spider, took place at the El Badi Palace in Marrakesh in the picturesque country of Morocco. It was attended by selected clients from around the world on a glittering night in Marrakesh at the end of the Ferrari Cavalcade.
The North African country provided the perfect backdrop for the launch of the car, with breathtaking landscapes and the ancient city walls providing a link between past and present – much like the Roma Spider’s nods to its heritage while embracing cutting-edge technology.
Watch as the new Roma Spider is unveiled in Morocco at a beautiful launch event in the ancient city of Marrakesh
Under dazzling lights and to a soundtrack of stirring classical music the Roma Spider’s sensuous lines looked resplendent as photographers’ flashes lit up the evening at the exclusive event, the car sitting centre stage looking as if it were raring to be unleashed on the surrounding roads. The embodying spirit of the Roma Spider is ‘La Nuova dolce vita’ – or ‘The new sweet life’.
The walls behind the car were branded with the Cavallino Rampante as the event’s host, Ferrari’s Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera, invited Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni on stage to describe the team’s creative process behind the car. Manzoni even had time to sketch out the design language of the car in front of the crowd.
The El Badi Palace in Marrakesh provided a spectacularly fitting backdrop for the launch of such a visually stunning car
Then it was the Roma Spider’s turn to reclaim the attention, as a demonstration of the car’s retractable roof took place in just 13.5 seconds, each example of which is made from special bespoke fabric. Once that was complete, it was time for those present to be able to get hands on with the vehicle; to get a sense of the driving position and the exquisite materials used throughout the cabin.
To round off the evening the Roma Spider once again took centre place at a spectacular banquet, earthy Moroccan red hues lighting up the tables as guests enjoyed the finest local fare while admiring Maranello’s latest creation.
Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera hosted the event, and invited Chief Design Officer Flavio Manzoni onstage to explain his team's creative process
The Ferrari Roma Spider retains the design ethos of its coupe sibling, with its long hood, sleek lines, and graceful curves. However, the Spider features a retractable soft top, providing an exhilarating open-air driving experience.
The roof can be operated at speeds of up to 60 km/h, ensuring that drivers can enjoy the freedom of the open road without compromising on safety or convenience.
One of the major talking points of the car is its retractable roof, which can be lowered in just 13.5 seconds at speeds of up to 60kmh
Under the hood, the Ferrari Roma Spider is powered by a 3,855cc twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 620cv. That engine is mated to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers lightning-fast shifts.
The result is a car that can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km/h.