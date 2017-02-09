Open-minded: The LaFerrari Aperta

Think of the LaFerrari, the limited series car bearing the Cavallino Rampante insignia that completely reset the limits of automotive technology. Remove the roof and you’re looking at a bare-bones roadster, a straight-up two-seater ready to occupy its rightful place in the collective imagination – the LaFerrari Aperta. It’s the latest, ultra-aspirational model, created for a lucky few, Ferrari’s present to itself on the eve of the Company’s 70th anniversary.

The transition from fixed head coupé to roadster should, on the face of it, be simple. Except it isn’t. Even without the roof, and even considering all the structural and aerodynamic challenges, the Aperta boasts the same monster performance and handling as the coupé: 0-100km/h acceleration in less than three seconds, and a top speed that breaks the 350km/h barrier.