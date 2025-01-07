The KC23: Uniquely Special

Under the skin is the heart and soul of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020. The 488 GT3 is the most successful track car in Maranello’s 76-year history, racking up over 530 victories and 119 championship wins, which isn’t a bad platform from which to construct the ultimate private Ferrari. Given the extreme nature of its V8 twin-turbo engine, chassis and suspension set-up, the KC23 was designed exclusively for non-competitive track use as opposed to the road.

But at standstill, the aerodynamic and cooling tricks hide themselves away. These active features revert to showcase sleek, undisturbed lines and sinuous form. It has a pure monolithic beauty, as if it were sculpted from a single block of metal.

Hit the engine start button, and that visual stance is transformed using custom kinematics to reveal its huge air intakes and active aerodynamics. The car then beckons to be pushed hard on the circuit. This transition is almost organic, switching mood and physicality from chic evening wear to punk rock aggression in the pursuit of downforce.