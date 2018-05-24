The Iron Men of motorsport

There are challenges that cater for the more mature racing driver, though – and two of the highest profile run in a division of the well-regarded Blancpain GT Sports Club series by SRO. The first is called the Iron Cup and is for racing drivers aged 60 years or older. New for 2018 is another category for slightly younger racers – the Titanium Cup, for racers aged between 50 and 59.

Both categories complement the main series, which has been running since the Blancpain GT Sports Club was established in 2015. It was set up to cater for gentleman drivers relatively new to sportscar racing, helping them step up from club competition and experience a more professional level of racing in Europe and beyond.