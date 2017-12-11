The Ferrari Evoluzione revolution

The recent unveiling of Ferrari’s FXX K Evo is the latest step in an intense and uncompromising development process at Maranello. Another rarefied handful of highly limited cars that take halo status to the next level, sharpened and refined to almost impossible extremes.

The FXX K Evo is a technological tour de force that marries the remarkable performance advantage of the FXX K over the road-legal LaFerrari to a heavily revised aerodynamic package.

A new twin-profile fixed rear wing works in conjunction with an active rear spoiler, abetted by additional fins, vanes and vents that manage airflow over, under and through the Evo’s reworked all-carbon body. Downforce has increased by 23 percent over the FXX K, now generating a scarcely credible 830kg at V-max.