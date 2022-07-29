Born to win, designed to amaze. We present the new Ferrari 296 GT3, our future in Gran Turismo competitions, the ones that allow the closest relationship with customers and the greatest transfer of technology and innovative solutions to production cars.

We designed the 296 GT3 around the needs of teams, professional drivers and gentleman drivers, on whom we have always focused. We’ve studied every detail meticulously, observing the dictates of the new GT3 regulations, to take up the winning baton of the 488 GT3, albeit with the goal of writing new chapters in the history of Ferrari motorsport.