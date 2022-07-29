Born to win, designed to amaze. We present the new Ferrari 296 GT3, our future in Gran Turismo competitions, the ones that allow the closest relationship with customers and the greatest transfer of technology and innovative solutions to production cars.
We designed the 296 GT3 around the needs of teams, professional drivers and gentleman drivers, on whom we have always focused. We’ve studied every detail meticulously, observing the dictates of the new GT3 regulations, to take up the winning baton of the 488 GT3, albeit with the goal of writing new chapters in the history of Ferrari motorsport.
The design takes the lines of the 296 GTB and adapts them specifically for the racetrack
We designed the 296 GT3 around the 120° 6V engine with the turbochargers housed in the ‘vee’, lowering it and moving it forward, for better balance and a lower centre of gravity.
Around the “little 12-cylinder”, the chassis and the distribution of the elements have been optimized to make pit operations extremely fast, while the bodywork assumed a sinuous shape that develops around the volumes of the 296 GTB, but redefines them according to the demands of the track and performance.