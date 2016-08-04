The Evoluzione of the species

Ferrari’s history is peppered with one-offs, low-volume cars, and quirks of fate. But when it comes to “what-ifs?”, the 288 Evoluzione is the Maranello great that never truly was.

Back in the mid-1980s, world rallying was at the apogee of its popularity, rivalling Formula One as the premier global motorsport entertainment. Much of this success was down to the savage new Group B formula, which saw some of the world’s most gifted driving improvisers wrestle increasingly powerful rally cars around the forests and across deserts.

Audi’s Quattro morphed into the Quattro SWB, Peugeot – under the guidance of the future Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal and FIA President Jean Todt – fielded the brilliant 205 T16, and Lancia ran the lissom 037 and by mid-decade the technologically advanced but unruly Delta S4 (a car which was both turbo- and supercharged).