The Dawn of A Legend

Later, however, the car would be known as the 125 F1. The first single-seater built by Scuderia Ferrari, this car made its debut 75 years ago. The Grand Prix series was created in 1921 and its regulations were formally laid out the following year. The first race in the series with a full starting grid was the 1922 French Grand Prix, held at the Strasbourg circuit, which was won by the FIAT 804 driven by Felice Nazzaro. Ferrari made its debut in the series much later, in 1948.

The previous year, the Scuderia had raced predominantly in Italy with the 125 S, a closed-wheel sports car and the first car built at Maranello to ever score a racing win, which it did at the Terme di Caracalla circuit with Franco Cortese at the wheel.

By the end of that first racing season, Enzo Ferrari decided that it was time for the Scuderia to turn its attention to singleseater racing too, for the prestige this offered and as a shrewd commercial move. The first clients of his closed-wheel cars were also beginning to express an interest in that direction, so it made sense to think that Ferrari could repeat this success with a single-seater. And so it was that Ferrari set to work on not just one but two open-wheelers during 1947, developing the 166 F2 – a car conceived for the cadet series, which saw the involvement of many privateer drivers – alongside the 125 GPC.