The 2023 Ferrari Yearbook

It’s been a remarkable year for Ferrari, and that sense of optimism, ambition and success crackles off each of the 244 pages that make up the 2023 Yearbook. It will be inevitably remembered, as Executive Chairman John Elkann surmises in his introduction, as the year the 499P triumphed at the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans but, of course, there has been so much more to celebrate than that victory.

To begin, we meet Ferrari employees in both the historic areas of the company and in the new buildings under construction, accompanied by an interview with the CEO Benedetto Vigna, who talks about tradition and innovation.