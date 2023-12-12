The 2023 Ferrari Yearbook

It’s been a remarkable year for Ferrari, and that sense of optimism, ambition and success crackles off each of the 244 pages that make up the 2023 Yearbook. It will be inevitably remembered, as Executive Chairman John Elkann surmises in his introduction, as the year the 499P triumphed at the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans but, of course, there has been so much more to celebrate than that victory.
To begin, we meet Ferrari employees in both the historic areas of the company and in the new buildings under construction, accompanied by an interview with the CEO Benedetto Vigna, who talks about tradition and innovation.
The section dedicated to sports cars describes this year’s launches; the Roma Spider and the SF90 XX in the two versions, coupé and spider. Also, we explore the Ferrari KC23, a distinctive One-off vehicle masterminded by the Ferrari Special Projects division, and the sleek and stylistic Ferrari SP-8.
From California to Auckland by way of southwestern Sweden, we meet the Ferrari enthusiasts across the world and step into their garages to discover their incredible collection of both art and art-on-wheels, from the stylish Ferrari 575 Superamerica to the prestigious Ferrari Dino GT.
There is naturally space for the Spring Summer 2024 fashion collection and for the events that involved customers, from the Cavalcade to the F40 Legacy Tour, from the Ferrari Gala in New York to the Finali Mondiali at Mugello.
Finally, in the section dedicated to Racing, we relive the Formula 1 and WEC seasons, which had its highest point in the victory at Le Mans with Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi.
That much-lauded win also established Ferrari’s unforgettable run in Esports too, as the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team secured three titles across the season.
As we said, it’s been a remarkable year for Ferrari.