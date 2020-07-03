A Unique Test Drive

Throughout the break in activities forced upon us by the pandemic over the last few months, Charles has not once lost sight of his goals or forgotten all those who love and support him. He even put on a show for them during the lockdown, with a series of virtual races, as well as trying his hand at a number of non-driving games, even going so far as to buy a banana costume to dress up as a character from a well-known video game.

Leclerc has provided his support to the Red Cross in both Monaco and Italy, taking part in various charitable activities, as well as acting as the face of Ferrari for two initiatives that have more than one thing in common, even though they are completely different. At the end of May, over the weekend in which Charles would have been competing in the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, Leclerc took to the track in the principality very early in the morning, at the wheel of a SF90 Stradale, and completed a number of very fast laps. This was shot for the short film Le grand rendez-vous by French director Claude Lelouch.

The most significant of his performances, however, took Charles to Maranello. On Thursday 18 June – once again, very early in the morning, at 6.30 a.m. – Leclerc clambered behind the wheel of a Ferrari and drove through the streets of the Prancing Horse's hometown. This time, though, he wasn't driving a road car. Charles was in the SF1000 in which he is set to compete in the Formula 1 Grand Prix season in 2020. Leclerc pulled down his visor and drove out of the same historic gates that Enzo Ferrari emerged from at the wheel of the 125 S on 12 March 1947; the same gates behind which Formula 1 cars were designed for many years.