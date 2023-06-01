Tailored to Perfection

This 812 Competizione from the Scuderia collection features a gloss yellow exterior with a twin red and blue livery stripe running the length of the car
That ethos continues today through Tailor Made, Ferrari’s personalisation programme which allows a limited number of buyers, assisted by a team of experts in three locations, Maranello, Shanghai and New York to take a Ferrari and conjure up a genuinely unique vehicle. These days however, the choices are almost unlimited, with the design team using the values of the brand - passion, innovation and elegance - as a key point of reference.
Tailor Made programme offers three collections at the first stage as a starting point: Classica, Inedita and Scuderia. From there Ferrari customers can take inspiration and start to craft their perfect car through the maximum freedom of choice, using an unparalleled range of materials.
Another Tailor Made collaboration is this 812 GTS Blu Genziana example with a cream livery stripe from the Inedita collection
The Classica collection takes some of the styling and features from classic Maranello Grand Tourers of the past and brings them right up to date. That means the ability to combine luxury materials like cashmere and vintage leather with the latest production techniques.
Inedita on the other hand looks more to the future, with an experimental feel and using hi-tech materials and fabrics like denim. Designed to be distinctive and original, this section is for those customers who want to stand out for their choices.
Finally, the Scuderia collection has its roots in Ferrari’s rich racing history, locking into Maranello’s motor racing DNA by using materials like rubberised leather, Kevlar and microfibres, together with carbon fibre trims. Over the past twelve months there have been striking examples of Ferraris stemming from all three Tailor Made collections, which have wowed fans across the globe.
From the Classica collection comes this white SF90 Spider inspired by the 1980s 308 GTBi
From Classica for instance there’s an 812 GTS with a sumptuous Blu Notte exterior and a rich Testa di Moro leather interior, plus an SF90 Spider, this time a white creation inspired by the iconic 308 GTBi from 1980. Tailor Made and the customer put together a combination of white Bianco King paintwork on the outside, with a black Alcantara and deep blue leather interior, making for a powerful contrast.
There’s also a Roma coupé that harks back to the 250 LM of the 1960s in a red and white colour scheme. On the inside the look is sporty and functional, paired with historical Jeans Aunde fabric.
The Inedita collection has also produced some equally stunning cars from the Tailor Made programme recently. They include an SF90 Stradale in Matte Orange and grey Canna di Fucile with charcoal Ultrasuede seats and Superfabric floor mats, an 812 GTS in a stunning Blu Genziana triple coat paint with a cream livery stripe, and a beautiful SF90 Spider with a very unique exterior. That car begins in the black of Nero Daytona, but dramatically graduates to Rosso Magma at the rear, creating a two-colour Ferrari with a contrasting gloss carbon and black Alcantara interior.
This Inedita collection Tailor Made SF90 Spider features paint changing from Nero Daytona in the front to Rosso Magma at the rear
Finally, from the Scuderia collection, Tailor Made produced an 812 Competizione and two SF90 Stradales that certainly catch the eye. The first SF90 is painted in gloss Giallo Modena with yellow details, which is also reflected on the inside, while the second is a matte black car with red detailing, predominantly at the front bumper and lower door sills. Inside the car the Goldrake designs seats are in red Aunde Jeans.
The 812 Competizione meanwhile harnesses speed, power and racing heritage with a gloss yellow exterior featuring a twin red and blue livery stripe and denim blue seats surrounded by black Alcantara. Regardless of which collection a Tailor Made Ferrari belongs to, the result is always something to behold: a powerful reflection of individuality that everyone can appreciate.