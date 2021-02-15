Tailor Made for Ten

Ben Pulman
A unique Tailor Made 812 GTS celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Ferrari in Poland
‘When I saw 812 GTS, I knew I had to have one,’ says Adam Niesłuchowski, whose passion for Ferrari neatly dovetails with his role as owner and general manager of Ferrari Warsaw. ‘The opportunity to drive an open Ferrari V12, to hear and feel the engine, is unique. But at the same time, myself and my business partners realised that a unique Tailor Made car was the perfect way to celebrate 10 years of Ferrari in Poland. I’m so proud of what we’ve done here, for the brand and with the brand, so the debut of the 812 GTS and our anniversary were in perfect alignment.’
The business partners – Bogdan and Jakub Pietrzak – had opened the country’s second Ferrari dealership, in the city of Katowice, a few years after Ferrari’s initial presence in the capital, Warsaw. The three friends subsequently collaborated and took over the dealership in Warsaw, with Niesłuchowski also continuing a media industry business alongside his role with Ferrari.
Since then the Ferrari brand has gone from strength to strength in Poland, driven by the incredible cars from Maranello and the collaboration of three close friends. ‘Across the two dealerships we work together for all the Ferrari clients of Poland,’ says Niesłuchowski. We are a family here, and we are building a Ferrari family with our clients.’
Most recently, in 2019, together they moved their Warsaw dealership to a new purpose-built showroom. The Warsaw salon was one of the first two in the world to meet the latest Ferrari visual identification standards, with a completely redesigned configuration room and lounge area. The new facility has eight exhibition spaces, a private underground car park and an extensive service centre.
‘It’s fantastic to have this new location for our clients,’ says Niesłuchowski. ‘The cars speak for themselves but the latest technology from Maranello, like the high-resolution 3D animation in our configuration room, brings the cars to life when our clients are personalising them. The showroom has also become a meeting place, and you’ll often find a group of clients here on a Saturday morning, having coffee and then going for a drive together.’
Soon to join them will be that unique 812 GTS. ‘It will be on display in our dealerships to celebrate the anniversary, but I will use it whenever I can,’ insists Niesłuchowski. Fittingly, it will expand his collection of 12-cylinder Ferraris, which includes a 512 TR, a 599 GTO and an F12tdf. All are various shades of rosso, as is a treasured Scuderia 16M, signed by Kimi Räikkönen when he visited the Warsaw dealership.
To that end, this Tailor Made Ferrari showcases a special livery that imitates the Polish flag with a distinctive red hue. ‘I really like rosso, and this car is Rosso Maranello. It is a rich, pearlescent colour, and will be the first of its type in Poland – but once we have it here in our dealership, I don’t think that will be the case for long!
‘The exterior is distinctive but elegant, and we have continued this theme within,’ continues Niesłuchowski. ‘The subtle details really mean something when you see them. The colours of the Polish flag are on the steering wheel, on the buttons for the gearbox, and we have a little time before production starts to refine some further additions.
‘We’re planning a factory collection, and I can’t wait for the whole Ferrari family here in Poland to see it.’