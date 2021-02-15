Tailor Made for Ten

The business partners – Bogdan and Jakub Pietrzak – had opened the country’s second Ferrari dealership, in the city of Katowice, a few years after Ferrari’s initial presence in the capital, Warsaw. The three friends subsequently collaborated and took over the dealership in Warsaw, with Niesłuchowski also continuing a media industry business alongside his role with Ferrari.

Since then the Ferrari brand has gone from strength to strength in Poland, driven by the incredible cars from Maranello and the collaboration of three close friends. ‘Across the two dealerships we work together for all the Ferrari clients of Poland,’ says Niesłuchowski. We are a family here, and we are building a Ferrari family with our clients.’