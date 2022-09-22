What about how the sound is transmitted to the cabin? That’s the job of Ferrari’s patented hot tube resonator system. “Naturally aspirated engines have a very distinctive sound and we wanted to maintain the high-pitched notes of the V12 in the V6 twin-turbo,” says Palermo. “We did this by creating a completely new version of the hot tube system, which draws sound from as close as possible to the combustion chambers and transmits it to the cabin. It’s like a stethoscope, enabling you to experience the beating heart of the engine.”

Senior Vehicle Development Engineer, Andrea Ghelfi adds: “The trim had to be specially designed with sound in mind. For instance, to avoid concentrating the sound in one spot, we have used membranes, diffusers and other techniques to spread the sound throughout the cabin.

Palermo continues: “You could compare the exhaust to the sound of a trumpet. In contrast, the intake has harsher tones that are affected in a more linear way by the throttle, both in terms of volume and quality. It is important to hear all these instruments - and achieving an ideal balance between them is crucial.”