Essential colours, with a story

Blue has always been a special colour at Maranello, capable of expressing a wide variety of moods from subtle and brooding, to bright and vibrant. Blue has unique resonances in the racing story of Ferrari. As much was celebrated at the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024, where the Ferrari F1 cars wore liveries that revived two colours from Ferrari’s past: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.



Azzurro Dino was historically adopted by legendary Ferrari drivers such as Clay Regazzoni on their racing overalls, and five decades ago was a signature colour for the Dino 246. This bold blue gives special impact to a unique Ferrari 296 GTS prepared for events surrounding the Miami Grand Prix in 2024, and also for the launch of the Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider.

As for the spectacular light blue Azzurro La Plata, its deep historical resonances stretch back to Argentinian racing teams in the 1950s (La Plata being a major city in Argentina). It’s similar to the colour preferred by two-time F1 world champion, Alberto Ascari, who believed the hue brought him good luck. Niki Lauda also wore a racing suit in this colour in his first year with Ferrari – echoed in the colour of mechanics’ overalls at the Maranello factory.

We could also mention Blu Swaters, a deeply lustrous metallic blue, named after Jacques Swaters, the Belgian founder of the world’s first Ferrari dealership and the Ecurie Francorchamps racing team. Or Blu Pozzi, a warm dark blue named after the French Ferrari importer and racing driver, Charles Pozzi.