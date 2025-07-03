Cars
Essential colours, with a story
New colours are a joy to devise, but at Ferrari originality never means creation in a vacuum. There is always a strong rationale behind every colour that’s firmly rooted in the marque’s heritage. Ferrari has always prided itself on being able to draw on a deep well of tradition, culture and personality, which truly defines what it is to wear the Prancing Horse badge. Every colour has its own story to tell.
Of course, the variety of shades created by Ferrari over its 78-year-long history is immense. And we’re not talking about just varieties of red – traditionally the default choice for new cars from Maranello; there are fascinating stories throughout the colour spectrum. Here we’ll be looking at four essential colour palettes: blue, green, white and grey/black.
Blue has always been a special colour at Maranello, capable of expressing a wide variety of moods from subtle and brooding, to bright and vibrant. Blue has unique resonances in the racing story of Ferrari. As much was celebrated at the Miami Grand Prix in May 2024, where the Ferrari F1 cars wore liveries that revived two colours from Ferrari’s past: Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino.
Azzurro Dino was historically adopted by legendary Ferrari drivers such as Clay Regazzoni on their racing overalls, and five decades ago was a signature colour for the Dino 246. This bold blue gives special impact to a unique Ferrari 296 GTS prepared for events surrounding the Miami Grand Prix in 2024, and also for the launch of the Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider.
As for the spectacular light blue Azzurro La Plata, its deep historical resonances stretch back to Argentinian racing teams in the 1950s (La Plata being a major city in Argentina). It’s similar to the colour preferred by two-time F1 world champion, Alberto Ascari, who believed the hue brought him good luck. Niki Lauda also wore a racing suit in this colour in his first year with Ferrari – echoed in the colour of mechanics’ overalls at the Maranello factory.
We could also mention Blu Swaters, a deeply lustrous metallic blue, named after Jacques Swaters, the Belgian founder of the world’s first Ferrari dealership and the Ecurie Francorchamps racing team. Or Blu Pozzi, a warm dark blue named after the French Ferrari importer and racing driver, Charles Pozzi.
Green also has deep historical significance at Ferrari. Take for example Verde Zeltweg, one of the darkest metallic greens in the range, which celebrates Maranello’s motorsport history by drawing its name from Austria’s Zeltweg Circuit.
Another ‘racing’ green is Green Jewel, a bold, vivid shade inspired by the Ferrari 365 P2. This colour was favoured by the British racing driver David Piper, who won the 9 Hours of Kyalami in 1965 and 1966 in a 365 P2 painted in this dramatic shade.
If green represents one third of the Italian tricolore flag, white is its natural complement. Bianco Italia pays specific tribute to the tradition and elegance of Italian design, with a four-layer metallic finish of extraordinary depth and brilliance. Another white with national significance is Bianco Cervino, named after the distinctive mountain peak on the border with Switzerland. Its solid finish evokes the snow-covered mountains, and truly elevates the dramatic lines of the unique 296 GTB chosen to wear the colour.
Bianco Mille Miglia is another white specifically developed by the Personalisation programme. It takes its inspiration from the 1953 340 MM Vignale that raced in blue and white (the racing colours of the USA). Its metallic effect is distinctly contemporary, enhanced by a triple-layer finish.
The subtlety of greys and blacks have proven increasingly popular in recent times, perfectly suiting the technical precision and sporty elegance of modern Ferrari design. A prime example is Grigio Competizione, a dark metallic grey that subtly shifts as the light catches it. It was the perfect choice as the launch colour of the Ferrari 812 Competizione, and looks stunning on the SF90 Spider.
Meanwhile, Nero Galaxy is a four-layer black, inspired by the celestial sky. Metallic particles embedded in the paint create a dramatic three-dimensional effect, generating a striking contrast between darkness and light. Like all the shades described, it truly enhances the lines and details of Ferrari’s current range of models, from 296 GTB to Purosangue.