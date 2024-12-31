Southeast Asian Odyssey

In November 2024, a convoy of Prancing Horses swept through Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, taking in breathtaking landscapes and vibrant urban vistas. The journey, which began in Singapore, crossed into Malaysia, where the Ferrari drivers enjoyed lunch at Johor’s renowned The Veil before continuing to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, with the magnificent Petronas Twin Towers standing as a stunning backdrop to the assembled Ferraris.
The adventure then led the convoy northward, across Penang’s iconic second bridge and into George Town. Here, amidst the UNESCO-listed streets, the Ferrari clients, together with their cars, enjoyed the fusion of heritage and modernity in this culturally rich city.
The grand finale took place in Bangkok, at Cavallino Motors, where this extraordinary journey came to a close. More than just a driving experience, the Grand Tour was a true celebration of Ferrari’s commitment to excellence and luxury. Clients savored exquisite meals at renowned establishments and stayed at some of the region’s most exclusive hotels. The event reached its pinnacle with Universo Ferrari Bangkok – an immersive exhibition showcasing Ferrari’s innovation and legacy. Clients had the exclusive opportunity to explore interactive exhibits, admire rare models, and attend a gala dinner that honored Ferrari’s storied heritage.
The perfect way to end the perfect adventure.