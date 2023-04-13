Nothing can be left to chance for the first public appearance of a star that refuses to fit in with the rest. Thus, the Purosangue chose to put itself to the test with journalists and under the discerning eye of the public in Madonna di Campiglio, in the splendid mountains of Trentino, Italy.

An idyllic location – in a highly refined mountain setting – to show off its unique beauty, whilst at the same time reaffirming its multi-faceted personality in an environment of demanding, snow-covered roads. The two testers from The Official Ferrari Magazine were equally exceptional: Andrea Bertolini, with a winning track-record of 10 international GT titles plus 33 years as a Ferrari factory driver - and Lilou Wadoux, at 21, the Ferrari Competizioni GT first official female driver, set to make her debut at the wheel of a 296 GT3 at Sebring.