Whenever the young Sergio had the chance to enter the Scuderia - even for brief errands - he couldn't drag himself away and began spending more time there than in his brother’s workshop. The old hands taught him the tricks of the trade, including how to spin on his heels to greet the Commendatore whenever the Ferrari founder came down to the shop floor - and how to avoid Enzo’s angry outbursts.

Post-war, the Scaglietti carrozzeria began to body some cars for their Ferrari neighbours, using Prancing Horse chassis. Then, as told in Sergio's biography, Lê andéda acsè (It went like this): ”Around the middle of 1953, a certain Cacciari, a producer of sheet metal and a passionate racing fan, came into my brother’s repair shop. He had had an accident and his Ferrari was in pretty bad shape. We re-made almost the entire body.” He also made some small aerodynamic and profile changes, “following what my eyes suggested to me”.

Enzo heard of this and crossed the street to see the man who'd breathed life back into that broken Ferrari. He was clearly impressed. Days later, the Commendatore commissioned him to build the body of a new model: the 500 Mondial. It was an enormous leap for the little factory with 15 employees, representing a leap onto the wheel of destiny. “There was no assembly line nor small series production to speak of,” Scaglietti recalls in his memoir. It was a beginning that gave Sergio a few sleepless nights. “Every unit was different from the others, a personalised object, and to build it we needed one week.” Twenty years would pass until Ferrari purchased Carrozzeria Scaglietti in 1973.

The reciprocal respect that by then bound the two men was manifested by the fact that the name ‘Scaglietti’ has remained above the entrance to the workshop, next to the symbol of the Prancing Horse. And thirty years on from that historic acquisition, the 612 Scaglietti was the only Ferrari model ever named after a living person.