The rebirth of the Finnish Ferrari

In Ferrari's history, countless private teams have used Prancing Horse cars in their competitions. Most of these have traditionally been American, French and Italian, but there are also rare cases of teams from other countries, such as the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Morocco. The Scuderia Askolin belongs to this category as the only Finnish team in the history of the Casa di Maranello, founded by Carl-Johan Askolin in the 1950s.

Throughout its short history, the team raced with several Ferrari cars, including the 250 Testa Rossa, which, in the last few days of 2016, re-emerged from the Ferrari Classiche workshop, having undergone a complete overhaul to restore it to its former glory, harking back to Spring 1958.

The car was purchased in Maranello by the Swede Tore Bjurstrom, and delivered to Askolin in May. A few days later, he painted it in the racing colours of Finland – blue and white – ahead of its racing debut, in the Elaintarhanajo event held in Helsinki, where, driven by Curt Lincoln, it came in third. The car was them immediately sent to Germany, where it was used to compete in the 1000km of Nürburgring, coming ninth. Lincoln was also fourth in the race at Karlskoga, Sweden.