Michael 50: Celebrating Schumacher at Maranello

Michael Schumacher is a Scuderia Ferrari legend. The German driver’s achievements in the red cars set new records in Formula One; his years at Maranello saw the team become virtually unbeatable. In 2019, Schumacher is 50, and the Ferrari Museum is marking his landmark birthday with a very special showcase.

The exhibition opened on 3 January 2019, the day of Michael’s 50th birthday. A gathering of enthusiastic Ferraristi visited Maranello for a memorable opening ceremony, before touring the exhibition that’s now open to all Ferrari Museum visitors.