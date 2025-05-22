Passion
THE SHOWROOM OF TOMORROW
Now Sa.Mo.Car Roma has become the world’s first dealership to embrace Ferrari’s new corporate identity, setting the template for Ferrari showrooms of the future with its mix of timeless elegance and modernity.
The reimagined space was officially inaugurated on 20th May, with Ferrari Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera joining Giovanni Malagò at the opening ceremony.
The concept revolves around three key pillars: the uniqueness of the experience, the sense of belonging and the interaction between physical and digital elements. Above all, the new layout creates a community space in which the client is the focal point.
Sa.Mo.Car’s guests are first welcomed through an entrance arch reminiscent of the traditional porticos of Italian architecture, before stepping into a timeless, modern space to discover another influence of Italian culture – the ‘Piazza’. This is the showroom’s central meeting area, a place inspired by the lively squares of Italian towns and cities, where clients can relax, enjoy a coffee and explore the brand.
Other spaces include reserved lounges, a dedicated configuration room and an external car display area where members of the Ferraristi community can connect.
As before, clients can touch, feel and see Ferrari products first-hand to help perfect their vehicle specification, from paint samples to special leathers, but the experience is now rendered more interactive still thanks to new digital tools – custom configurators among them.
As Sa.Mo.Car Roma approaches its 70th year representing the Prancing Horse, it is reinvigorated and ready for an exciting new chapter – and provides a glimpse of future Ferrari spaces the world over.