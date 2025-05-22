The reimagined space was officially inaugurated on 20th May, with Ferrari Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer Enrico Galliera joining Giovanni Malagò at the opening ceremony.

The concept revolves around three key pillars: the uniqueness of the experience, the sense of belonging and the interaction between physical and digital elements. Above all, the new layout creates a community space in which the client is the focal point.

Sa.Mo.Car’s guests are first welcomed through an entrance arch reminiscent of the traditional porticos of Italian architecture, before stepping into a timeless, modern space to discover another influence of Italian culture – the ‘Piazza’. This is the showroom’s central meeting area, a place inspired by the lively squares of Italian towns and cities, where clients can relax, enjoy a coffee and explore the brand.